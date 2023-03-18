Over time, Gisela Valcárcel She has established herself as one of the most recognized presenters on national television. Her long career has allowed her to earn a good place within the artistic medium. Despite this, her appearances in front of cameras are no longer as constant as before, because she has chosen to focus her career more on the creation of new formats. Now, a recent meeting with two other great business figures, such as Susana Umbert and Ricardo Morán, has caused astonishment among Internet users.

What happened at Gisela Valcárcel, Susana Umbert and Ricardo Morán’s dinner?

The “Love and Fire” program showed the images in which you see Gisela Valcárcel toasting with her friend and colleague Susana Umbert, minutes before Ricardo Morán also shows up at the restobar where they were. The figures talked for hours and left when the place began to close.

On their way out, the reporters from Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter intercepted them to find out what had happened between them, especially with the host of “El gran show” and the recent bullying complaint made by Gabriela Herrera. However, none dared to declare and even avoided being recorded. What will be ‘cooking’ among the popular television figures?

Magaly highlights Gisela Valcárcel’s career on TV

Despite the obvious rivalry they have, in a recent conversation with Verónica Linares, Magaly Medina He spoke about the important validity of Gisela Valcárcel on television. The popular ‘Urraca’ highlighted the hard work that ‘Señito’ has done since its inception to stay on top.

“Gisela is a television icon, that must be recognized. She’s a person who’s been around for so many years and, at her thing, she was good. People from many years ago continue to love her, in addition to the new audience that she now likes, ”she expressed, causing surprise among all.