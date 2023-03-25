Gisela Valcárcel He spoke exclusively with ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe to learn more about his long career on television, as well as little-touched passages from his personal life. In this way, the popular host was encouraged to publicly tell what is the name by which all her family and friends knew her as a child and what were the circumstances why she decided to be called Gisela. It should be noted that it was with this name that she became known on TV.

What is the real name of Gisela Valcárcel?

In a recent interview, Gisela Valcárcel surprised by revealing that this is not her real name, despite the fact that since her beginnings on television she has been known in such a way. The famous host said that, due to her insistence, her father agreed to put “Gisela” on her birth certificate, but Her real name is ‘Sonia Mercedes Gisela Valcárcel Álvarez’.

“I decided to wear Gisela because I have been a pain in the ass when I was little. Actually my name is Sonia, that’s what my mother called me.(…) I decided to call myself Gisela, my father agreed to give me that name, which is small in my departure: Sonia Mercedes Gisela”, commented the renowned presenter of “El gran show” .

Gisela Valcárcel became known for her program “Hello, Gisela”. Photo: The Big Show See also Gisela defends Melissa Paredes from Magaly's criticism: You are going to pay her dearly

Why did you want to change your name?

According to Gisela Valcárcel’s statements, it all started when she was just 6 years old. The businesswoman met a girl named Sonia and she no longer wanted to have that name. Later, she chose Mercedes, without imagining that one of her neighbors was called ‘Mechita’, so she had to look for other options.

“When I entered the nest, they seated a girl with the same name next to me, the two Sonias. But I didn’t like that girl, I fought with her and said: ‘I won’t call myself Sonia again.’ I did not call myself Sonia for anyone again ”, manifested.

Gisela Valcárcel has been part of América TV for several years. Photo: archive

“Then I asked that, please, she wanted to call me Mercedes, without knowing that, in months, in front of my house, a greengrocer named ‘Mechita’ was going to move and I said: ‘What a pineapple, I can’t call myself like my friend or as ‘Mechita”. One day I decided that neither Sonia nor ‘Mechita was going to call me‘” he added.

Gisela Valcárcel reveals the reason why she did not have more children

In conversation with ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe, Gisela Valcárcel She said that she had her firstborn, Ethel Pozo, at the age of 17. In this regard, the TV host was grateful to have become a mother at that age; However, she made it clear that it was a difficult stage since nobody “is prepared”.

“I remember Ethel’s face breastfeeding the first day and I was saying: ‘I love you, I love you.’commented the tv presenter who decided not to conceive another child.