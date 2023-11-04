Giselva Valcárcel She managed to establish herself as one of the most important hosts on Peruvian television. The artist managed to venture onto the small screen at an early age and since then, over the years, she has headlined various successful programs and even had her own company: GV Producciones. Recently, the presenter surprised by revealing that, as a result of her work, she has been able to find the exact formula to generate money and she dared to tell it in front of the public.

What did Gisela say about making money?

Gisela was the last guest on Christian Rivero’s podcast. During a long talk, both talked about their beginnings on television, the changes they have faced in recent years and some details of their intimate lives. At one point, the popular ‘Señito’ dared to confess that she is not afraid of running out of money, since she was able to find a way to always generate profits.

“I’m not afraid of not having money. I was never afraid of not having money because, since I didn’t have it… Besides, I already know how to make it, give me two avocados and I know how to make money,” he said.

Giselva Valcárcel and her ‘avocado theory’

Along the same lines, Gisela dared to tell how she has managed to generate money through the ‘avocado theory’.

“If I have S/10, I don’t have much money and I buy two avocados. Those avocados don’t have to cost me more than S/4. I also buy cookies. So, when I come here I wrap them and tell you: ‘Cris, I have avocado cookies, do you want them?’. How much am I going to sell them to you? AS/7.50. I’m going to give them to you. How much did that cost me? S/ 1.50. What am I doing? S/5.25 more is my profit,” he began by saying.

The producer of the program ‘America Today’ also dared to advise the public that they should not spend all their earnings and explained how they should save.

“Of those S/5, half, the S/2.50, I’m going to save it, and these S/2.50 are for whatever happens, that’s just how you make the multiple, you never spend everything you have “he added.

What did users say about Gisela’s theory?

After Gisela’s interview on Christian Rivero’s channel, various users turned to social networks and questioned the host for her words.

“According to Gisela, then the poor person is poor because they want to”, “Gisela should not talk about finances if she does not know about the subject”, were some of the comments. However, there were also others who were in favor of her point of view. “Gisela has been able to raise her daughter Ethel on her own,” “Say what she wants, but Gisela knows how to make money, if she does,” reads the Twitter platform.