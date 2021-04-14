Gisela Valcárcel returns with a new season of the contest The Artist of the Year 2021. The host and director of GV Producciones will meet again with her audience in April.

Through social networks, the presenter premiered the first promotional video of her program that will feature great stars from the world of Peruvian music.

In the images, Gisela Valcárcel reappears in a shiny dress while walking the corridors of the television set, where they are rehearsing artists of different musical genres.

“Not long ago there was a sparkle on the track. Suddenly and without warning, life changed us. The joy became a challenge, so the idea of ​​seeing each other again fills us with enthusiasm. It is not just the voice, the dance or the music, it is a passion that unites us and makes us feel alive. That is why we are already here. We started ”, the driver of America TV on the clip.

Gisela Valcárcel’s Artist of the Year: Release Date

The scheduled date for the premiere of The Artist of the Year 2021 with Gisela Valcárcel’s driving is next Saturday, April 24 . The schedule would be at 10.00 pm, as has been broadcast on previous occasions.

The show that Gisela Valcárcel will present will be based on a singing competition due to the biosafety protocols against the coronavirus.

Artist of the Year: Who are the contestants?

In the promotional video of Artist of the year 2021 The following artists appear as participants: Tefi Valenzuela, Pedro Loli, Yaco Eskenazi, Janet Barboza, Paula Arias and Juan Carlos Orderique.

According to El Popular, the list of contestants on Gisela’s program would be joined by salsa singers: Josimar Farfán and Daniela Darcourt.

