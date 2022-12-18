Gisela Valcárcel He ruled on the controversy that he starred in after revealing at a charity event, in San Juan de Lurigancho, on December 13, that Santa Claus does not exist. He specified that on this date the birthday of the child Jesus is celebrated. Now, the host revealed at the Christmas dinner of “The Big Show” that she, as a child, did believe in Santa, she even said that she hid to wait to see him arrive, but now she only celebrates the arrival of the God child.

In her style, the “Señorito” commented on her statements and was even encouraged to bring several Santa Clauses to animate the night. “Me as a child, of course (she believed her). Santa once slipped into the skylight. I hid a lot to wait for him. What I continue to defend is the truth, this December 25 we celebrate Jesus, Santa Claus is one more guest, that’s what I said the other time, “he commented.

Gisela Valcárcel assures that Santa Claus does not exist

During the Christmas chocolate party, Gisela Valcárcel took the opportunity to talk to the children who attended the event. At one point, the driver referred to the arrival of Santa Claus on the night of December 24.

“Today we come to tell you Merry Christmas. Christmas is sometimes used as a pretext, Santa Claus; but they do know that Santa Claus does not exist, right? (…) It is something created by humans and we do not disagree with it because it is very good and it makes us happy, ”he said.