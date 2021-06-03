There are only three days left until the second round of the 2021 Elections takes place, where Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori fight inch by inch to reach the presidential seat. For this reason, both candidates have been launching their latest campaign proposals with the firm intention of finally convincing a large percentage of the electorate that is still in doubt.

In the case of the Fuerza Popular candidate, she was seen a few days ago with Gisela Valcárcel, who showed her support a few days before the second round. This fact was strongly criticized by different national figures, who reminded the driver of her passage through the SIN offices and her meeting with Vladimiro Montesinos in the 90s.

These acts did not like the host of The Artist of the Year at all, who responded during her time on the Mávila Huertas program on Canal N. The popular ‘lien’ directly pointed her criticism to Susel Paredes, Mónica Sánchez and Tatiana Astengo who were the most arduous opponents in social networks.

“I am ashamed that Susel Paredes, whom I respect, reposts idiot ***. Susel, you are an idiot ***. I am ashamed that people like Mónica Sánchez and Tatiana Astengo, excuse me, you are not the only ones with clean hands in this country. I have them too, ”he said.

Similarly, Gisela clarified that she has no problem revealing her bank accounts in order to prove her innocence. “Investigate me, do what you have to do in life. And I said that if one day I got into politics, my accounts will be opened, mine, my family’s, “he said.

Gisela Valcárcel, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.