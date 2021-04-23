Gisela Valcárcel counts the hours to return to TV with The Artists of the Year. The television host has been promoting the program for weeks, which will be broadcast this Saturday, April 24.

Faced with this expectation, the presenter revealed through her social networks how nervous she feels about this appearance after years of estrangement.

“ I feel nervous and even afraid . Yes, but God is there, his spirit helps me, I love him, ”he wrote in his Instagram stories.

The host expressed nervousness before the premiere of her program. Photo: capture / Instagram

Gisela Valcárcel presents program preview

Days before, the first preview of The Artist of the Year was presented on América TV with the appearance of Gisela Valcárcel as host of the song and dance space.

As it was announced, the show will feature great stars of Peruvian music. In the clip, the mother of Ethel Pozo in a signature sparkly dress while touring the show’s set.

“Not long ago there was a sparkle on the track. Suddenly and without warning, life changed us. The joy became a challenge, so the idea of ​​seeing each other again fills us with enthusiasm ”, he is heard saying.

“It is not just the voice, the dance or the music, it is a passion that unites us and makes us feel alive. That is why we are already here. We started ”, he added Gisela.

