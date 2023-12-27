Gisela Valcárcel He is a very active character on social networks, where he publishes his achievements and also, sometimes, the complicated moments he goes through. After the Christmas holidays, the popular 'Señito' shared a heartfelt message to her mother, who is in poor health. A few weeks ago, the leader of GV Producciones generated concern among her followers by saying that she did not have time for her work because she had to take care of her mother. In this note, we show you all the details.

What was Gisela Valcárcel's heartfelt message to her mother?

Last December 26, Gisela Valcárcel He posted a video next to his mother, who was resting. The former TV host wrote a dedication to her mother that has moved her followers.

“Everything is spinning… Mom has watched over my dream and now I take care of her while she sleeps. How can I not thank God for everything, I want to see her better, but I know that I am also learning here. Love”were the words of the popular 'Señorito'

Why did Gisela Valcárcel distance herself from TV and networks?

Some weeks ago, Gisela Valcárcel He said, through a video, published on his Instagram account, that he managed to train, despite the problems he faced. Along these lines, the former TV presenter pointed out that she did not have time to dedicate to her work as a TV producer and to share content on her social platforms, as she used to do daily, for a delicate reason.

“My mom has been a little delicate. She is with me, so that's why I deactivated a little from networks and a little from everyone. You have to be where your heart tells you to be, I love being with mom and attending to her”commented the popular 'Señorito'who now remains in the care of his mother.