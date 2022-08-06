Gisela Valcárcel communicated with the program “America Today”led by his daughter, Ethel Pozo, to talk about the surprising death of Diego Bertie after the actor fell from the 14th floor of the house where he lived in Miraflores.

“I was parked, doing my things, I was sitting for like an hour (when I found out)” the television presenter said at the beginning.

Valcárcel asked for respect for Bertie’s family, something that was supported by his daughter, Ethel Well. Both informed the public that they will not focus on the causes of the actor’s death or the reactions of his relatives and that, on the contrary, they will focus on Diego’s career and achievements.

“We’ll meet. Diego has departed for eternity and I am going to meet him. I believe in the resurrection, and I will remember it fondly, with respect. I’m going to let this moment be as intimate for his family as it has to be.” Giselle pointed out.

The host of “El gran show” recalled the last conversation she had with the interpreter and the great friendship they had for many years. “Diego was a sensitive, intelligent, wonderful human being. He looked at you, and you were left with the wish that he had more things to say. He sometimes considered him to be shy, but in reality he was reserved”, the also businesswoman pointed out.

Ethel Pozo is moved by the death of Diego Bertie

The host of “My mom cooks better than yours” remembered the actor and pointed out that they had seen each other two weeks ago in the interview that Diego Bertie gave to the morning show “America today”.

“An incredible human being. The hug we gave each other was real. An extraordinary human being. If we, who have not been so close, are affected so much by his departure, imagine his family, “said Pozo.

Magaly Medina after the death of actor Diego Bertie: “It was shocking”

Magaly Medina told the details of how she found out about Diego Bertie’s death and what she felt at that time.

“ This morning at 6:30am while I was working out in my home gym I heard Phillip Butters break the news. It was shocking at one point, it was very strong, “commented the controversial presenter on her program” Magaly TV: the firm ”, who added that the actor always seemed to him an emotionally stable person.

Relatives of Diego Bertie speak out after his death: “Remember him as a great human being”

This Friday, August 5, Diego Bertie died after falling from the 15th floor of his building. The Peruvian authorities received the emergency call and arrived at the scene; However, the actor’s body arrived lifeless at the Casimiro Ulloa hospital. Hours later, the relatives of the singer also went to the venue and La República was able to obtain a few words: “Let them remember him as he was, as a great human being, nothing more.”

Diego Bertie: fans place flowers outside the building where he lived

The country is in mourning after the death of Diego Bertie, an actor with a long career in film, television and theater. This August 5, it was confirmed that the artist fell from the 14th floor of his house. His fans said goodbye by leaving flowers outside the building where he lived. The interpreter was found with low vital signs, he was taken to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital, but he arrived dead.

Magaly: “I felt as if I had always known Diego”

Magaly Medina maintained that although she did not know Diego Bertie very well, she felt quite the opposite when she interviewed him, because according to the driver, the actor was a man with a lot of charisma.

“ I felt at one point as if I had known him forever, and Diego Bertie I only knew him through the screen, through his works. He is not my friend, I am not a friend of anyone from the show business, but, nevertheless, he is a man who exuded sympathy and charisma, a guy who was the typical gallant with class, a mysterious and discreet guy. ”, added Magaly Medina.

Juliana Oxenford regrets journalistic coverage of Diego Bertie’s daughter

Several television figures came forward demanding respect for the pain of Diego Bertie’s relatives. Some of them were Juliana and Lucía, the Oxenford sisters.

“ If the family decides to reserve and not share the information about where Diego Bertie will be veiled, they must comply with that. It is the least we can do as responsible journalists who understand the pain of other people ”, he said at the beginning.

Rebeca Escribans saves emotional audio by Diego Bertie: “I’m not going to share it”

Rebeca Escriban lamented the departure of Diego Bertie. “I understand your pain, Fede, very close to the family. My companions are absolutely hurt, there are things that we will never be able to understand like death, it is difficult to face it. Let’s keep the privacy of Diego’s family, the pain, “the driver began.

Mario Casaretto, Fire Chief, recounts moments with Diego Bertie: “A great friend”

As a result of the departure of Diego Bertie, different figures of the show told anecdotes lived with the actor. All of them were joined by Mario Casaretto, the chief of the Firefighters of Peru, who maintained a link with “On everyone’s lips” and had warm words about this unfortunate event.

“ We, when we find a person who is already dead, simply the communication is to the National Police, to the Public Ministry, so that they take charge. In the case of vital signs present, the transfer must be immediate, as it has been, with the support of the Serenazgo de Miraflores ”, he said when starting the link.

Ricardo Rondón added: “There are so many things, commander, there are moments as hard and as difficult as these. I imagine that for you too because (…) I understand that you knew Diego Bertie very well, at some point you even had the opportunity to act with him”.

“I have lived with him for days, several days we have lived in the stage of the recording of the novel ‘Leonela’, when we worked in La Molina, that I was the head of security”, revealed Casaretto.

How was Diego Bertie’s career?

After becoming “obsessed with musical theater after a trip to Broadway,” he made the big leap from theater to television. He was in various productions, but it would be the telenovela “Natacha” that would change his life and give him the status of ‘telenovela heartthrob’ that would make him so popular in the 90’s.

His last appearance on the small screen was in the series “Back to the neighborhood”, which aired in 2021, giving life to Luis Felipe Sandoval. In addition, Bertie acted in “In the background there is a place” and there had been much talk about his supposed return to the new season of the television series. Despite this, the actor told La República that he was still not sure if he would return to the cast.

“ I do not know yet. They haven’t told me anything. Sergio Estrada is a character who was there (in ‘Al fondo hay lugar’). I don’t know if they want to take it back or not, I really don’t know ”, declared the interpreter in December of last year.

Had Diego Bertie relaunched his musical career?

In recent months, Diego announced that he would return to give concerts with the original members of “Imágenes” at the Barranco Station. He appeared on many television shows with his band, promoting the shows and performing his classic song “How difficult it is to love.”

“ I have done everything, but I have many dreams ahead of me. I’m coming back to music and it makes me very happy. I am recording with my group ‘Imágenes’, with which I started before becoming an actor, and releasing an album that I recorded in Rio in 2003, which never came out, but I am re-recording the songs. I am doing some collaborations with Erick Elera, “said the 54-year-old interpreter.

Diego Bertie’s manager speaks after his death

After the unfortunate news of the departure of Diego Bertie, his manager, Carlos Sánchez de la Puente, spoke about it. The actor’s representative was shocked to learn about this loss.

“ Diego is an angel living among us. He is the noblest guy I have ever worked with (…). With him, we are united by a friendship. We scheduled his return to music and it was unbelievably good: people were waiting for him, they hug him, they kiss him. I am in shock. I haven’t talked to anyone in the family yet. When we have more information, we can talk in more detail. “, held.

“This is war”: drivers and reality boys say goodbye to actor Diego Bertie

At the beginning of the program “This is war”, the drivers and reality boys talked about the unfortunate death of actor Diego Bertie. “So long. As we say in the theater, the show must continue”, said Johanna San Miguel.

Diego Bertie and his cameo in “Pataclaun”