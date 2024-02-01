What happened? February has just started and Gisela Valcárcel dropped a bomb. Through her Instagram account, the popular 'Señito' pointed out that her contract as a host on América Televisión had ended and that she now “is free.” The owner of GV Producciones assured that she will tell the details soon, for now, it is known that she will continue to be a producer of the different formats that she has on the Pachacamac channel.

What did Gisela Valcárcel say about her departure from América TV?

Gisela surprised everyone and everyone with this news. Let us remember that the blonde She has served as a presenter for more than 15 years. However, a few hours before starting this Thursday, she told her followers what is currently happening in her artistic career and what her situation is with América TV as of today.

“Hello how are you? February begins and with this month, my freedom as a driver officially begins as well. I no longer work at América Televisión and I wanted to tell you. And nothing, have a beautiful month, have a beautiful February 1st. A kiss. I'll tell you… is there more? Of course there is more. “I'll tell you little by little,” she said with a big smile.

Today, Gisela Valcárcel is a producer of 'América hoy'. Photo: LR composition / Instagram Gisela Valcárcel / América TV

What will happen to Gisela Valcárcel and what is her future on TV?

Gisela Valcárcel He was, for many years, the main figure of dance programs such as 'The Great Show', 'Reyes del Show', 'The Artist of the Year' and 'The Great Star', all broadcast on América Televisión. For 15 years, the businesswoman accompanied Peruvians for two hours every weekend. Gisela was also a participant in positive events such as marriage proposals, family surprises, and she was also responsible for making drastic decisions by separating celebrities from the formats due to negative situations such as ampay or external conflicts.

Starting this year, Gisela Valcárcel will no longer participate as host of any América Televisión program. However, that does not mean that his total relationship with the television company has ended, but that he will now dedicate himself entirely to general production with his company GV Producciones. The programs it has today are 'America today' and 'Which one is the real one?'.

What was Gisela Valcárcel's first appearance as a host on América TV?

In 2008, Gisela Valcárcel had a successful start on the small screen. 'Dancing for a Dream' was broadcast on Panamericana Televisión; Despite this, a year later, the popular 'Señito' appeared by surprise on América Televisión with 'The great show of dreams'. From there, her relationship with Channel 4 extended, as host, for another 15 years.

The production company's followers are waiting to know other details of this decision. Many of them expected Gisela to return as a main figure in 2024, but, for Gisela, this means “her freedom.”

