Gisela Valcárcel It is officially a member of the Emmy Awards, corresponding to the International Academy of Television, Arts and Sciences. The official photo was shared by ‘Señito’ herself and received greetings and congratulations from different television figures and followers of the television presenter and producer. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Gisela Valcárcel say about her integration into the Emmys?

On Instagram, Valcárcel She posted the photograph of the license plate and the badge that makes her an official member of the aforementioned academy that operates in the United States. Gisela left a touching message in the description of the publication.

“When nice things happen to me, I always remember that you are with me ❤️ Today I received my card as a member of this academy that is dedicated to promoting and rewarding those who do every year, a work that moves us and makes us stand up. Being a member of @iemmys is a gift and a great responsibility that I will know how to fulfill 🧡🙏🏻 Thank you,” she wrote.

The elegant box arrived in the hands of Gisela Valcárcel from the United States. Photo: Instagram / Gisela Valcárcel.

What did users say about Gisela Valcárcel’s appointment as a member of the Emmys?

Users on the aforementioned social network did not hesitate to congratulate the creator of GV Productions. Different entertainment figures were also present in the comments, such as Morella Petrozzi, Armando Zuazo, Ricardo Rondón, Germán Loero, Facundo Gonzálezamong others.

“Definitely the best host”, “We celebrate with you, Gisela”, “You are always ahead of everyone on Peruvian television”, “You are a source of pride for Peru”were some of the comments from Internet users.