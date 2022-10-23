Gisela Valcarcel She is considered one of the top figures on the small screen, but little is known about her early motherhood. The host of “El gran show” became the mother of Ethel Pozo when she was just 17 years old and her career on Peruvian television was growing.

What was Gisela Valcárcel like as a mother during Ethel Pozo’s childhood?

By the 80’s Gisela Valcarcel He became one of the most beloved figures of the national show, but he also received his daughter, Ethel Pozo. Thus, she assumed the role of father and mother for the little girl.

During the mornings, the popular ‘Queen of TV’ worked as a secretary, while at night she pursued her dream of being the host of a television space, until she managed to be part of “I kill you, Fortunato”, and later obtained her own program.

Thus, Gisela Valcárcel spent most of her life in her work centers, so Ethel grew up mostly with her maternal grandmother and her aunt Martha, since the host of “El gran show” focused on continuing to grow to give her the best to his firstborn.

Gisela Valcárcel was not 100% present during Ethel Pozo’s childhood. Photo: composition LR / @GiselaValcárcel / Instagram

Ethel Pozo on her mother’s upbringing

In an interview for the YouTube channel “La Linares”, by the journalist Verónica Linares, Ethel Pozo told how her relationship with her mother was.

“When she was born and throughout her youth, she was humble, poor. So, my mother had to support a family, it was different. When I had my daughters, she was already married for three years, with a job, with a profession, graduated ″, she expressed.

He also revealed that Gisela did not attend school meetings. “My mom had to support the whole family. She already took it as a joke, she told me: ‘ Ethel, maybe I can pay something to the Apafa for not going to the meetings’, because he never went, he was never ”, assured the also driver.

Gisela Valcárcel happy to take Ethel to the altar

Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander joined their lives in marriage on September 10. One day after the wedding, the host of “America Today” shared her first married images, in which she highlighted the moment when her mother arrived at the altar.

Given this, Gisela Valcarcel He left a tender message for his smug for allowing him to be with her. “The one you gave me when you asked me to come in with me was a beautiful gift” wrote the ‘Señito’.