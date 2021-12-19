Gisela Valcárcel She was shocked after the presentation of Yahaira Plasencia with her father, Javier Plasencia, in the final of The Artist of the Year last Saturday, December 18. The host of the talent reality show shared with everyone a memory of her old neighborhood when she saw the singer’s father dance salsa.

Once the performance of the interpreter of “And I said no” was over, the comment of Morella Petrozzi arrived, who complimented the participant’s show. After that, the television presenter revealed what she felt with the surprise prepared by the sauce boat. “I just want to say that when Javier went out to dance, I said: ‘How I miss my neighborhood'” .

After the opinions of the reality jury, Plasencia was happy and did not hesitate to remind her neighbors: “Greetings to Rímac, my neighborhood,” and sent a kiss to everyone in her district. Immediately the singer was interrupted by the host and said: “Take out the drawer, oops …”.

Singer is saved by the jury of the artist of the year

The sauce boat and César Vega were the contestants sentenced in the penultimate gala of The Artist of the Year. For this reason, the musical colleagues had to face each other, as only one of them could go to the final. After her presentation, the singer received one point less than the salsa singer, so she was out of the competition. However, Petrozzi revealed that they still had a life preserver with which they would give the businesswoman another chance.

Yahaira Plasencia responds to those who criticize her musical career

Yahaira Plasencia has been widely questioned for her concert and for having been supported by Pancho Rodríguez in affectionate attitudes, but the sauce boat assures that she does not take so much importance from her critics. “They will always comment, it’s part of being an artist, I take it easy. Sergio continues to work with me and I am very happy because he continues to bet on me, and what about Pancho, I already said, is a great friend whom I esteem and love ”, he expressed for Trome.