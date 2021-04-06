Gisela Valcárcel surprised all her followers by announcing that will return to television after a year of absence. Through a mysterious video in Instagram, the host confirmed her return to the small screen.

“My heart is grateful”, Ethel Pozo’s mother wrote, along with said clip, revealing that in a very short time she will be reunited with her television audience.

Upon learning of the Gisela Valcárcel’s return to television, famous people such as Carlos Cacho, Natalia Salas, Daniela Darcourt, Melissa Paredes and Tilsa Lozano greeted the host with emotional messages through Instagram.

“At last the queen is back! Now Saturday nights will be fun “,” How beautiful, Gise is back “,” We are waiting for you with so much emotion “,” I want to see you “,” Finally! Welcome back ”and“ What nice news, you are expected with great affection ”, are some of the comments they left.

In just a few hours, the video shared by Gisela Valcárcel in Instagram managed to exceed 42,000 views.

Gisela Valcárcel reflects on the second wave of coronavirus

At the beginning of February, Gisela Valcárcel called on her followers to comply with the biosafety protocols to prevent the coronavirus, after the second wave of the disease began in Peru.

“Let’s take care of ourselves, today we read about more doctors and nurses who are giving their lives for us, their wives, children, family, they are left without them. Let’s not go out, let’s take care of ourselves, for you and for those you love, “said the presenter in a video.

