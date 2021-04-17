In the midst of the uproar caused by the announcement of her return to television, Gisela Valcárcel was consulted about the time she was away from the small screen and could not help but break when she remembered how hard 2020 was.

“It was a terrible year, it has nothing to do with resting. It has been a year of many experiences that we will surely share little by little. I have lived like many the loss of someone whom I loved and who I love deeply as is my sister, “he commented with a broken voice, for the program You are in all.

Figure of America TV He also said that he dedicated himself to supporting social causes, seeing that the health crisis was more severe with low-income families. “I was riding in cars directing ambulances, I was in hospitals. In fact, in 2020 and this year I come, like many, learning from this new life, to value what really mattered ”, continued the ‘Queen of television’.

“Nobody had a vacation during 2020, but you can get up again. The real reason from the bottom of my heart is to walk across that mountain and say, ‘Are we together? Shall we do it? ‘”He said.

At another time, Gisela Valcárcel also confessed that living with her family was difficult during the quarantine. “Tremendous jewels that one had in his family and tremendous jewel that I was because I realized the hobbies that one has, the things that we like and those that we don’t. It has been an adaptation and it will continue to be an adaptation ”, he concluded.

