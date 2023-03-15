Gisela Valcárcel He made use of his social platforms to express his enormous discontent at the lack of action by the authorities to safeguard those affected by the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Yaku. “Señito” was following the “America Today” event when she saw live affected families in the Comas district who had lost their homes and were demanding food and shelter.

What did Gisela Valcárcel say?

Only one general appeared in the broadcast, but not the mayor of the district, a fact that ended up unleashing his indignation. “Let’s see, with all due respect, the General Jordán is talking and talking about the mayor of Comas, and the mayor is not where his people need him (…). What did it cost them to bring a bagel with coffee there for the children?

“We are in an emergency and the mayor of Comas has not been seen (…). That is why the people ask for changes. When the potatoes burn, that’s when the authorities should come out. Horror!” added Ethel Pozo’s mother.

Marisol brings humanitarian aid to the victims of Lambayeque

Another of the figures of the show business that days before spoke out to express their concern about the climatic phenomenon that has made a presence in Peru, was the artist Marisol.

Precisely, this March 14, the interpreter of “La escobita” traveled to Íllimo, Lambayeque, to deliver bags of food to families affected by the heavy rains that have left them homeless.