Nothing was silent! Gisela Valcarcel She is a businesswoman who is very active on her social networks. Therefore, she took advantage of the celebration of Halloween and the Day of the Creole song to visit the facilities of “El gran show” and learn about the case of social assistance that will be presented at its next gala on November 5.

The host entered the channel when she came across actress Melissa Paredes, who was wearing an accessory on her head for Halloween, and did not hesitate to joke with her production assistants with a peculiar request.

Gisela Valcárcel annoys Melissa Paredes for a costume

The model Melissa Paredes entered the channel America Television with a headband that had a spider adornment. The striking thing about this was that the arachnid occupied the size of the entire head of the actress. The little detail did not go unnoticed by the driver Gisela Valcárcel.

Therefore, seeing her bothered her: “My God, Melissa. OMG! Please, bring me a louse, I want to put it on”. The fact caused a lot of laughter among the famous and those who were close to them.

Gisela Valcárcel sympathizes with Dalia Durán

The presenter Gisela Valcárcel had Dalia Durán as a guest of her program “El gran show” on October 29. In her presentation, the Cuban told her what she thought of the release of her aggressor John Kelvin.