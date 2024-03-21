Gisela Valcárcel, a renowned figure on Peruvian television, was the victim of a robbery in Lima. The former host was connected to the news program 'America Noticias: First Edition' this Thursday, March 21 and she took the opportunity to send a strong message to the President Dina Boluarte. The producer also questioned the president about the effectiveness of the security measures implemented in the country. Below, the pronouncement of the popular 'Señito' after suffering a theft in San Isidro.

How was Gisela Valcárcel's cell phone stolen?

Last Tuesday, March 19, Gisela Valcárcel He was the victim of the theft of his cell phone that occurred in the San Isidro district, an area known for being one of the most exclusive and safe in the capital. According to the security images released, the former TV host is seen walking calmly along the sidewalk when she was intercepted by a motorized criminal, who snatched her phone.

The thief's quick action allowed him to escape with the device before Valcárcel could react. After the unfortunate event, Gisela used her Instagram account to express her outrage. “Municipality of San Isidro, a district as unsafe as most in Lima and throughout Peru. Today my cell phone was stolen while I was walking. A man on a motorcycle who continued after taking the cell phone as if nothing had happened, as in your house… The taxes in San Isidro should be used for our security, shouldn't they?” wrote the former presenter.

Given this theft, Gisela He took action and followed the GPS signal of his stolen phone and managed to locate the possible position of the thief.

What did Gisela Valcárcel say to Dina Boluarte after her cell phone was stolen?

Gisela Valcárcel He linked up by telephone with the program 'America Noticias: First Edition' this Thursday, March 21, and spoke out after suffering the theft of his mobile device. At one point, the former TV host did not hesitate to express her annoyance with the president. Dina Boluartewho was criticized for his security management.

“We hear authorities say, 'Well, I'm doing everything I can,' but this is a vicious circle we've entered. Do what you have to do,” Valcárcel said. Then, journalist Federico Salazar commented: “But the highest authorities such as the presidency or the Council of Ministers have not come out to lead a fight against crime, they are not leading it and they have left it in the hands of the Police. It is an issue that has to do with many factors.

“Last time our president (Dina Boluarte), I say this with the utmost respect, said that this was a chain and that to talk about security we have to talk about work, there are thieves because there is no work. Sorry? This is not a chain “I was born in La Victoria, what does a thief have to do with poverty? I know many poor people who would never steal. There are thieves because there are no authorities to stop them,” said Gisela.