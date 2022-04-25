The Colombian U-20 women’s team thrashed Uruguay 3-0 and achieved qualification for the World Cup in Costa Rica next August.

And two of the goals scored by the team led by Carlos Paniagua were scored by Gisela Robledo, the great figure of Colombia, la reference, which the rival defense was afraid of.

Robledo led the team to the classification, his seven goals scored in the South American tournament in Chile were key to achieving the goal.

How did it all begin?



Robledo began playing soccer in Guacarí, a municipality in Valle del Cauca. They say that from the age of four he was fascinated by kicking a ball.

Several times he lined up in the team with his brother, David, who acolitaba the love for the ball.

Her mother never agreed with her playing in the streets, she didn’t like it, she said that it was a sport for men, but she always ‘played the game’ with him.

He was born on May 13, 2003 and today, he is the great figure of Colombia. And much of what he is owes to his aunt Olivia, who was the first to help him get his first boots.

Great command of the ball, powerful shot on goal and goals, these characteristics quickly led her to be called up for the Valle del Cauca team, from where he jumped to other professional teams and the Colombia Sub-17 National Team.

Gisela is a scorer, strong, fast, with a powerful shot. A scorer who is not afraid of anything and who always seeks to achieve her goals.

Gisela Robledo, scarlet flyer. Photo: America’s Twitter



He has played in teams like Granadilla Tenerife, Santa Fe and América de Cali, where she has shown what a great player she is.

Recently her name was world news, as Gisela appeared in a commercial for a drink alongside Lionel Messi, Serena Williams and Usain Bolt himself.



“In the neighborhood I always played ball and I loved it, although my mother didn’t want me to play. She told me that it was a men’s sport, that I should choose another… But my brother was surprised by how he played and kicked, and at 5 he took me to indoor soccer” Robledo commented on the Fifa page.

“Between the street, the paddocks and the park, Robledo polished his ability to carry the ball close to his feet, face larger rivals and kick on goal. And at 11 he started playing soccer at 11 an hour from his house. There he already had the support of his mother, but an aunt helped her who “paid for my shoes (boots) and the ticket to go to training,” says the publication.

