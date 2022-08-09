Gisela Robledo She is still a youth, but she thinks big and the best, she thinks big with the Colombian U-20 Women’s National Team, which this Wednesday will play its first match in the World Cup of the category in Costa Rica, against Germany.

Robledo is one of the experienced members of the group. She along with four other members of this campus directed by Carlos Paniagua, She was in the senior team that fought until the last minute for the title of the women’s Copa América and that achieved quotas for the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia 2023 and the Olympics in Paris 2024.

Gisela had action in four of Colombia’s matches in the Cup, always as an emergent, and now she brings that experience to a group that already had a good South American in Chile, where she got the quota for the tournament in which they debut this Wednesday. She there she scored seven goals.

“I am very happy to be in my team, my category. I have a lot of fun with them”, assured Robledo, player of Tenerife from Spain.

Gisela Robledo is going to play her second World Cup

Gisela is ready for her second World Cup experience, having played in the U-17 Cup in 2018 in Uruguay. In that tournament she scored two goals, against Spain and South Korea, but the team could not get past the group stage.

Gisela Robledo was also on the team that won gold at the Bolivarianos de Valledupar.

Now, the challenge for Colombia is enormous from the outset: it will play in San José against Germany, which has won the world title in the category three times (2004, 2010 and 2014), which was runner-up in 2012 and which has one of the most advanced in women’s football.

“We know that Germany It has great players, it’s a great team, we’re in a World Cup, we know what we’re going to face”, Robledo pointed out. “They are super fast teams and, just as they have good things, we also earned this position,” he added.

Robledo highlighted the good pace of Colombian soccer in this category, in which it already reached a semifinal in a World Cup in 2010.

“Our category is at its best. It won’t be easy, but it won’t be impossible either. We must counter the game of Germany. My teammates already have things very clear, they know that in this first game we are playing for a World Cup. It is very important to add the three points starting this championship”, he explained.

Just as Colombia is concerned about Germany’s game, Gisela considers that there are also keys to Colombia’s game that rivals should beware of.

Gisela Robledo (7) celebrates with Gabriela Rodríguez. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

“What the full-backs have is very good, they are powerful and fast, we have to take advantage of that, the great players we have in the attacking front, I will be accompanied by a great player like Linda (Caicedo), like Camila (Reyes ). It is important that they pass. Germany has very good things and so do we. We have to take advantage of this championship, we are going to face the best in the world, but we are also the best”, she assured.

The experience that Gisela Robledo gained in the Senior National Team

Now, she wants to take full advantage of what she learned alongside the most experienced players in the women’s Copa América. “I enjoyed the tournament. It was a spectacular Copa América, whenever they gave me the opportunity I gave my best, but I was always supporting my teammates from the bench, but now I turn the page. We had a great tournament in the Copa América, we were runners-up and we are going to the World Cup”, she pointed out.

Robledo is concentrating on the World Cup and does not give much importance to the fact that they have been away from their families for so long. “All this is for love, one always feels proud, no matter going from one concentration to another. I am representing the country and many would like to be here. Thanks to Professor Paniagua and the coaching staff, they gave us four days off after the Cup and that allowed us to recharge with my family members. Now we are thinking about a new world championship, giving everything for the National Team. I am very motivated and confident in what I can contribute, ”she concluded.

