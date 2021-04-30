Gisela Ponce de León, a well-known national actress, presents today, April 30, her work Young yoshua, from The producers, in which he will give life to a male character who lives and interact with social media in times of pandemic. The story will be fully developed in the virtual format of the Zoom platform.

Since the pandemic began, theatrical works and shows had an abrupt halt, so the artists were affected. However, several groups have opted to adapt to the use of online platforms as an alternative.

Thus, the Virtual theater was born as a result of confinement by the coronavirus. These are stories created in this context, adapted from their usual version – the face-to-face version -, dramatized readings of works from the past or projections of recorded presentations.

In the different stages of the state of emergency, Teatro La Plaza, The producers, Delivery room, Among other companies in the entertainment industry, they have developed broadcasts that recreate what was lived on the tables, so they have won over an audience that is willing to consume content, just like before, but without leaving home, as well as another who had never approached the theatrical before and has now discovered this passion through the online platform.

“Young Yoshua has something to ask of you: love him, admire him, love him and follow him to get a million followers, and to bring the girl who broke his heart back into his life. This narcissistic and beautiful reggaeton singer invites the public to a presentation where he sells his intimacy, opens his soul and shows us his new video clips ”, as they describe The producers this staging developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual comedy with the Peruvian actress Gisela Ponce de León intends to question the limits of social media and love in a time as troubled as the present.