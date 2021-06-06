During the seventh gala of The Artist of the Year, Gisela Valcárcel and the ‘Cuto‘ Guadeloupe They starred in a fun and tender moment when they met again on the reality track. The ex-footballer showed his talent for dancing and the television presenter did not hesitate to accompany him to the rhythm of the celebration.

‘Cuto’ Guadalupe appeared on the set of América TV to be the reinforcement of ‘La Uchulú’ in his sentence against the participant Diego Val. Before his presentation, the former athlete had a hilarious conversation with the host. “Why do they invite me if they already know how I wear!”, Said Gisela Valcárcel while holding her shoes in her hand.

“’Cuto’, I have broken my shoes. Come every Saturday! This is your house. What has been of your life Guadalupe? ”, Said the popular ‘Señorita’. “Gisela, you know the admiration I feel for you, my mother sends you greetings, the whole family greets you, in Chincha they send you greetings too,” Guadalupe replied.

Artist of the year: La Uchulú defeats Diego Val with the support of ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe

La Uchulú appeared next to ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe in The Artist of the Year, as announced days ago. The character played by Esau Reátegui he hit with the song “Waka, waka” next to the ex-footballer.

“I am very nervous, but I have already taken my orange blossom water, I have taken half it … Today is a very special night, this week has to go very well for me, because last week it has been very bad for me,” she said. the tiktoker before his presentation, which was finally preferred over his opponent Diego Val and gave him the pass to the semifinal of the competition.

Artist of the year, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.