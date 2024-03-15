They find the body of Gisela González, an employee of the Mexico City Congressin the limits of the State of Mexico, after allegedly being murdered by her partner, Ángel Garduño, an administrative worker at the Miguel Hidalgo mayor's office.

Ulises Lara, office manager of the Attorney General's Office (FGJ), confirmed the discovery of the body of Gisela González, who was the victim of a brutal attack perpetrated by her partner, Ángel Garduño, who is in police custody.

Administrative worker in the mayor's office Miguel Hidalgo would be the feminicide of Gisela González

During a press conference at the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), Lara revealed that the investigation began after receiving a disappearance report, where the victim's partner, Garduño, offered contradictory statements.

The authorities, through exhaustive investigations and analysis of security cameras, managed to link him to the crime. “We have solid evidence that points to Garduño as the main person responsible for the disappearance and death of Gisela González“Lara stated, highlighting the progress in the investigation.

This was the femicides of Gisela González

The crime occurredAfter an argument between the couple over insurance, on Monday morning. Despite Gisela's attempts to avoid conflict, the situation escalated until it culminated in a fatal outcome.

One of the couple's daughters witnessed part of the dispute before leaving home to go to university, determined to get away from the Garduño's recurring attacks.

After the altercation, Garduño mortally wounded Gisela with a sharp weapon. Then, With the help of a local neighbor, he hid the body under a blanket and transported it in a vehicle to the south.until reaching the town of Xalatlaco, State of Mexico.

In a heartbreaking twist, Garduño took the two-year-old son he had with Gisela to an IMSS daycare before continuing his journey to the place where he would finally leave the body of the murdered woman. The investigation is still ongoing.