Gisela Valcárcel She was no stranger to criticism of Sergio George. Given this, she came out to defend him tooth and nail. Let’s remember that Daniela Darcourt had no problem stating that the producer has more complaints, which puts her reputation in question. Given this, Ethel Pozo’s mother called “America today” to refer to the case. “I disagree with Daniela Darcourt, because she has said that Sergio George would be playing with the dreams of artists (…). I do not think that she has mocked the dream of two boys ”.

What did Gisela Valcárcel say about Farik Grippa?

Regarding the legal problems that Farik Grippa has with Sergio George, the popular ‘Señito’ commented the following: “I know that they sent a letter to Farik, and I don’t think they made fun of him. I would ask Farik to talk to Sergio George”.

What did Farik Grippa say about Sergio George?

Farik Grippa He expressed his disappointment after working with Sergio George on the set of Magaly Medina, accusing him of having harmed his artistic career. The salsa singer also mentioned Gil Shavit, owner of Chim Pum Music, who would have left him in nothing when the entire work team of the label was resigning.

“When Sergio called me it was a huge illusion, I almost burst into tears. You as a human being and as an artist get emotional, you say to yourself: ‘Everything you’ve been working on finally makes sense’. He told me that he had no doubts, that the contract was very large, that there was a whole investment and tools to take my career to what I was looking for ”, explained.

Why was Gisela Valcárcel angry with Daniela Darcourt?

Daniela Darcourt She was no stranger to her colleague Farik Grippa’s accusations against Sergio George and was blunt in giving her opinion. “Don’t be fooled, I already lived it. I know how horrible it feels to be completely disappointed by people who in the end only seek their own benefit. It is a shame for many of us who have admired him for a long time, that he is involved in this type of scandals. But internationally it has also had these problems. Colleagues, inform yourself well. Do not sell your dreams to anyone”, said.

What did Sergio George say about Farik Grippa’s accusations?

Sergio George and Gil Shavit issued a joint statement denying the accusations by Farik Grippa, who claimed that his career was harmed after signing with the Chim Pum Musica record label. “There was never a breach of contract, what happened is that Mr. Grippa decided to leave the company and not release the music that had already been recorded. We also want to make it clear that Mr. Grippa is not prohibited from making presentations, that is false ”, manifested.

Sergio George and Farik Grippa continue the clashes. Photo: Composition LR/Wikipedia/Instagram/Farik Grippa

Why did Magaly criticize Gisela after defending Sergio George?

Magaly Medina used a few minutes of her program to refer to the comments that Gisela Valcárcel had in favor of the producer Sergio George, who has been accused by the salsa singer Farik Grippa of wanting to profit from his career. The event occurred after a word exchange between “Señito” and the model Valeria Piazza.

“As you can see that Gisela Valcárcel wants to impose her point of view and does not let anyone speak, so much so that she silences Valeria Piazza. She says that scandals are part of television. […] She put the street on the air because it is her program, she has totally hired her,” he commented.

What link unites Gisela Valcárcel with Sergio George?

Gisela Valcárcel’s meeting with Sergio George generated a great surprise in June 2022 and many speculated that both would have more than a friendship. However, it was later learned that it was to negotiate her entry into the last reality show of “Senito”.

As is known, he was a jury member of the television production company’s singing program. “Here I will have one more meeting … Then I show you with whom (…) There are several things to tell you about him,” Ethel Pozo’s mother posted on Instagram.

