The remarkable rapprochement between Gisela Valcarcel Y Facundo Gonzalez in “El gran show” has generated all kinds of reactions among the audience of the dance reality show. There are those who see the many jokes and compliments that the duo launches live week after week as funny, as there are those who disapprove of such displays of affection and have come to criticize them on social platforms.

However, the “Señito” does not seem to care about the accusations that he often receives for the moments of tension that he lives with the reality boy on the set that he leads. Quite the contrary, she highlights Facundo’s outgoing personality and believes that he is a character with plenty of talent for the screens.

What did Gisela say about her flirtations with Facundo González?

In an interview with a local media, Ethel Pozo’s mother was asked if her flirtations with Facundo González were real scenes or planned to amuse the public. “Always, what you see on the air is true. It always makes me nervous that someone tells me what he says, like any woman I suppose, “ the presenter declared to Trome.

He went on to applaud the personality and qualities of the popular ‘Guacho’ from “This is war”. “Facundo appeared (in “El gran show”) and I love that he is so daring and carefree. We have fun and people have fun,” he added.

Gisela Valcárcel and Facundo González star in the “Titanic” scene. Photo: Capture of “The Great Show”

The tender detail of Facundo González to Gisela in “EGS”

At the last gala of “El gran show”, Facundo González surprised “Señito” by entering the stage of the program carrying a gigantic teddy bear and a rose. Gisela was asked to close her eyes until she had her surprise in front of her and she did so.

Realizing the tender detail, the presenter appreciated the reality boy’s gesture by giving him a warm hug and a kiss on the cheek. “Kiss, kiss, kiss,” shouted those present on the set.

Gisela and Facundo González recreate iconic scene from “Titanic”

Facundo González and Gisela Valcárcel added the romantic quota to one of the past editions of “El gran show” by interpreting one of the most remembered scenes in the cinematographic world, that of Jack and Rose aboard the Titanic.

The ‘Señito’ and the reality boy took advantage of the scenery that the production of the program had made for one of the numbers of ‘Guacho’ and imitated the characters of the romantic film.