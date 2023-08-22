The new season has restarted in the name of heavy goals. Olivier Giroud made the first center of the championship of Milan and was among the best in the field against Bologna at Dall’Ara. Protagonist also with a golden bank for Pulisic on the occasion of the goal of the definitive 2-0 Rossoneri. Arrived in Milan in the summer of 2021, the French striker has collected so far 86 appearances with Pioli’s team, scoring 33 goals: let’s find out some more curiosities about him.