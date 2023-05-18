Giroud does not give up. He doesn’t give up. Despite the elimination one step away from the Champions League final, the French forward says he is proud and proud to wear the Milan shirt. Interviewed by BT Sport after the knockout against Inter, Oliver spoke thus of his experience in the Rossoneri: “If two years ago they had told me that in just 24 months I would have won a Scudetto and reached a semi-final in the Champions League, I would have signed immediately. without thinking”.

Proud

—

Giroud continued: “They scored 2 goals in 3 minutes in the first leg, everything became more difficult. We could have scored in the first half, but we didn’t, despite having hoped until the end. Then Lautaro’s goal made everything even more complicated. We beat them in the championship, but they deserved in these two races. We are a young group and perhaps with little experience in these competitions. I am competitive, losing like this hurts, but we must be proud and think about qualify for next year’s Champions League. Let’s look ahead.”