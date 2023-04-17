Olivier Giroud takes the field for finishing at Milanello and leads the group. The Frenchman will start tomorrow’s match against Napoli at the Maradona stadium. It starts from 1-0 in the first leg, the semi-final of the Champions League is up for grabs. The Achilles tendon problem has been resolved. Giroud, AC Milan frontman, European champion with Chelsea in 2021 and Europa League champion in 2019, will not miss his appointment with history.

Thiaw aside

—

The climate is serene. The team takes the field relaxed and focused. The bullock is dedicated to light-heartedness. All available under the eyes of Paolo Maldini, present on the sidelines together with the team manager. Curiosity: Theo Hernandez took to the field with pink hair, a completely different thing from the blue seen in the San Siro match, while Malick Thiaw trained separately as a precaution. The German is getting rid of a small contracture he remedied in Bologna in the last round. No problem for tomorrow. Finally, the formation should be the same as the first leg.