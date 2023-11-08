Milan-Psg 2-1: Giroud-Leao hangover. Monstrous Loftus-Cheek. The report cards

Maignan rating 6.5 Great low exit on Mbappe at the start. Zero blame for Skriniar’s goal. For the rest, be careful on an evening in which he doesn’t have to perform miracles.

Calabria rating 6.5 Mbappè on his wing is scary… only on paper: Kylian’s evening probably isn’t the best, certainly the Rossoneri captain contains the French phenomenon in the best way

Thiaw rating 7 He cancels Kolu Muani first and doesn’t suffer Ramos then. Game without errors or distractions

Tomori rating 7.5 With Thiaw he cancels the PSG attackers. He comes close to scoring by kicking a poisonous free kick that Donnarumma manages to deflect. Leader’s performance of the Rossoneri defence.

Theo Hernández rating 7.5 Never in pain behind, he unleashes his horses on the offensive front. Giroud’s cross for goal is simply perfect. He takes a great free kick from 30 meters, but Donnarumma closes the door and sends it to the corner (Ps. 7 performance on the report card for Gigio who returns for the first time as an opponent in the Rossoneri’s San Siro and reacts like a champion to the climate of observation towards him)

Loftus-Cheek rating 8 Skrianiar is lost on the PSG goal. But then the former Chelsea player is monstrous: physically devastating, he wins all the duels in midfield. Strength, technique and personality: how much was missing against Juventus and Napoli

Musah rating 6.5 He runs after all his opponents, recovers balls, fights, gives his heart and plays with clarity when he has the ball at his feet. He only sinned for the central shot from a good position at the start of the match and the warning that cost him the match against Borussia Dormund. (from 84′ Krunic)

Reijnders rating 6.5 The Dutchman is lucid and tidy in his playmaking, he screens in front of the defence: an authoritative performance after a period of light and shade

Pulisic rating 6.5 He doesn’t draw the joker from the deck, but his cards are always interesting: sharp plays and a lot of sacrifice in help of the midfielders. He makes San Siro anxious when he comes off in the final seconds of the match due to injury. “It seems like a cramp, but in the same place as last time… We really hope it’s just this”, says Pioli at the end of the match (from the 91st minute Florenzi)

Giroud rating 7.5 For many, the header reminded of Mark Hateley’s unforgettable flight (from a cross from the right by Pietro Paolo Virdis) in a legendary derby against Inter (28 October 1984) won by Milan 2-1, as on this occasion with PSG. Perhaps Attila showed more power in the air, while Oliviero, coached by a great Theo Hernandez, deserved applause for the way he dominated Skriniar and took his time. In any case, two spells that will remain engraved in time and in the Rossoneri’s hearts. Not just the match goal: he entered into the action of the 1-1 with the shot blocked by Donnarumma, then thrown into the net by Leao. He shoots to the outside of the net following a great serve from Loftus-Cheek. And there are many valuable plays for his teammates in the ninety minutes

Leão rating 8 The overhead kick goal is fantastic, the performance is irrepressible: Hakimi (rated 5) is canceled out in the duel on the wing and Mbappè (rated 5.5: a few dribbles are not enough to save his performance) in the long-distance one. PSG gives him space and if you make Rafa run in the open field he can only finish like this (from the 84th minute Okafor).

Pioli rating 7 He gives confidence to Musah in midfield and is rewarded with a strong performance from the American. His Milan awaits Luis Enrique’s PSG and starts again with ferocity and determination, reopening the race for the Champions League round of 16.

