Giroud, ankle injury with France: Milan worried about the derby with Inter

Anxiety Milan for the conditions of Olivier Giroud in the night of France-Ireland. The Rossoneri striker went out in the 25th minute of the match for a ankle injury: he tried to stay on the pitch, but in the end he was forced to leave the pitch (inter player Marcus Thuram who later scored in his place). Giroud came out – walking (and this is already a good sign) – in tears, sitting on the bench with ice on his left ankle. The news clearly concerned i Milan fans on the eve of the derby against Inter on Saturday 16 September and his debut in the Champions League at the San Siro against ex Sandro Tonali’s Newcastle the following Tuesday. “He accused a problem, a bruise, then his ankle twisted. Unfortunately, he was in too much pain to continue…”, the words of the coach Didier Deschamps reported by TF1.

Giroud: ankle knockout. Olivier reassures for Inter-Milan: “I’m already better”

In the mixed area of ​​the Parc des Princes Olivier Giroud spoke about his injured ankle and seems optimistic about the injury sustained in the match between France and Ireland. “I made a strange movement on the same ankle on which I was hit in the Champions League against Napoli by Kim. Right now I have a weakness, manageable; it hasn’t hurt in weeks. I wanted to continue, but my ankle said stop. But now I’m already better, I’m not too worried,” he explains to Gazzetta dello Sport. Milan fans are crossing their fingers and hoping that Giroud can be on the pitch against Inter when the championship resumes. “Too bad, because I wanted to play, but it’s better to stop. Derby? Yes yes, I think I’ll do it”, Olivier swears according to what Rosea reports.

