Olivier this season has scored 9 goals in A. The last time the Frenchman scored double figures was in 2017 in the season in which, with Arsenal, he scored 12 in the Premier. With Montpellier, however, he had won his only national title, Ligue 1, in 2012

Olivier Giroud has passed the litmus test also in the Rossoneri: he scored his ninth goal for Lazio with the Milan shirt, and in one fell swoop he overturned the hierarchies of the attack, reversed the unfortunate tradition of the shirt bequeathed by Pippo Inzaghi, and brought the team closer to a great goal. The work is not yet complete, the goal must be hit. And together with the group run-up, the Frenchman pursues other goals.

The last time – The double figure is the first of the personal gratifications of a center forward: Olivier will reach her on the next shot. It hasn’t happened since the 2016-17 season, the penultimate with the Arsenal shirt: then there were twelve in 29 Premier League games, with fifth place finish. Today’s goals are heavier: a series that began with a brace against Cagliari on the debut night at San Siro. Continued with Verona, Turin and Rome in other home games. The level has risen with two goals to overturn the derby result in the Nerazzurri stadium, with another to mark the distance in the standings from Napoli in the direct clash at Maradona and finally at the Olimpico to equalize the scores with Lazio, before the signing. on the Rossoneri’s success by Tonali. Decennial Giroud has been playing the starter for sixteen consecutive games considered to be the league and the Italian Cup, and it was the decisive period to settle up there. At Milan Olivier, thirty-six years old to complete on the last day of September, is living a second sporting youth. See also Rome, derby, Naples: Giroud, the man of heavy goals. "I hope to win something"

Ligue 1 – So young that he wanted to re-tie a thread that broke exactly ten years ago, when he climbed to the roof of France with Montpellier: the first and only title in the history of the French club, the first and only championship for Giroud. Conquered after a head-to-head with PSG, given as a great favorite and trailing only at the end of three points. The Italian version of Olivier is therefore inspired by the English one for personal objectives and French for the collective goal. Leader There are also other successes that tell the career of the attacker, the most noble possible: he arrived at Milan as a champion of Europe, after having lifted the Champions League with Chelsea, and of the reigning world thanks to the victory with France in the tournament of 2018.

A man changing room – Certain numbers go back in time and remind us that the experience is long: which is why today Giroud is one of the drivers of the group. A leader like Ibra, who encourages the youngest, who draws them to attention and if it’s worth it, dedicates them some complimenting posts on social media. The last one dedicated to Tonali «very good boy», very good boy. Giroud is particularly protective with his compatriots Maignan, Kalulu and with the young teammate Leao. In the locker room he mostly jokes with Saelemaekers and Diaz, and in general he is a very positive presence. All this for two million euros, so much had Milan paid last summer to be able to free him from Chelsea. He has another year on his contract and then we’ll see, because now is not the time to look to the future. The thought is only about the present, at most it is aimed at re-tying the thread with the past. See also Salvini: "Debate in Parliament on the security emergency in Milan"

May 12, 2022 (change May 12, 2022 | 13:32)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Giroud #search #praise #Doubledigit #goal #championship #ten #years #time