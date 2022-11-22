With the brace against Australia, the Milan striker joins the former Arsenal: he hadn’t scored in the World Cup for eight years
With the brace scored in his world debut against Australia, Olivier Giroud equaled the record of Thierry Henry, ex Juve, Arsenal and Barcelona, as the best scorer in the history of the French national team, at 51 goals. A record that has stood since 2009.
After eight years
—
At 36, the AC Milan striker, who has collected 115 international caps, returned to score in a World Cup eight years after the goal he scored in Brazil 2014 (5-2 against Switzerland). In the last world championship, Russia 2018, he had been in the starting lineup but hadn’t scored, despite giving his contribution to the title won by France.
