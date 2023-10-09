Giroud’s exit as a goalkeeper who saved the result in Milan’s victory against Genoa – Photo Ipa
Giroud goalkeeper and Milan puts his shirt on sale
From “Giroud shot it” to “Giroud saved it” is a moment. The French striker’s two goals in the Inter-Milan 1-2 derby (5 February 2022) which overturned not a match, but the scudetto are a beautiful memory in the Rossoneri hearts.
But also Olivier’s lion-hearted low exit in goalkeeper version (Maignan sent off a few moments earlier) who saved the result at Marassi and gave a very precious victory at Genoa (0-1 goal from Pulisic) drove the passionate AC Milan fans crazy with joy. “I experienced a special emotion when I made the save, almost like a goal”Giroud’s words at the end of the match.
“Giroud saved it”, goalkeeper shirt on sale: how much it costs and where to buy it
And Milan with a championship-winning marketing intuition he put the shirt of his champion’s goalkeeper on sale, launching the campaign ‘Giroud saved it’.
The cost? “Adult first shirt: 95 euros online and in the official AC Milan stores”. There is a small problem: it immediately sold out via the web (while it can be purchased in stores around Italy).
