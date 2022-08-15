In the squad of Pioli, center-forward and attacking midfielders abound: so the coach can choose and exploit them all

Let everyone place their own flag as well, because in the land of abundance there is room for everyone. AC Milan’s new toyland borders the midfield and extends to the opponent’s penalty area: along the landscape you can admire the elegant touches of De Ketelaere and Rebic’s instinct, and then the forays of Brahim Diaz and the shots as a champion of Giroud. Here it is, the new Rossoneri geography, where fantasy and goal options have suddenly multiplied. And for Stefano Pioli, who invented “improvised” solutions and interpreters a championship ago, forced by the emergency and by the numbers of the squad available, now it will be fun. Or to struggle, to say it with Pioli himself: “I hope to have difficulty in choosing. The team is strong, the new arrivals know that they have to compete and they are all quality players. Right now we also miss Zlatan …” .

Trident of bomber – When he returns, Ibra will find the streets of the center rather clogged: the 9 is in jersey and in fact it is Giroud, but he is in excellent company. With Rebic in the bomber version, applauded by the 70,000 at the San Siro on his debut against Udinese, and Origi hungry for space, Pioli will be able to rotate his strikers by fishing from a decidedly heterogeneous trident. Starting with compatibility: one excludes the other but also no, as we saw the other afternoon on the pitch, when Origi placed himself on the left-handed clods left free by Leao and tried to duet with Giroud, who entered in Rebic’s place. . Here, looking at the attitudes and characteristics of the three, Oly is the only real center forward: weight in the area, ability in the aerial game and useful movements to get the team up when needed. Of the true 9, Giroud also has the moves in one-on-one with the opposing scorers, as recalled by the brace in the February derby. Moreover, the Frenchman is the classic striker who exalts himself in the challenges that matter: in addition to Inter, he marked Napoli, Roma, Lazio and Sassuolo, in the match-ball championship on 22 May which was worth a final. An element that is anything but secondary, which Pioli will take into account perhaps already in a week, when he will visit Atalanta. Rebic permitting, logically: the brilliance and determination shown against Udinese impressed almost more than the double with which Ante opened the dances of his fourth season at AC Milan. See also F1 | Leclerc: "Disappointed, but Max was too fast on the forehand"

This is why the “problems”, for Pioli, have already begun: it would not be surprising if the ballot between Rebic and Giroud continued from now until next Sunday. In the rotations Origi will also enter, the first atypical striker: the body is a center forward, the movements less. When he is fit, the Belgian will be able to give a big hand also in the Champions League, a stage that is used to playing at the “Reds” rhythms. “Divock comes from a very high level league and from a team that plays vertically and with intensity as we do”, explained Pioli: according to the coach, in short, the inclusion of Origi in the Milan maneuver should not go too far for long.

Trio of jokers – Charles De Ketelaere could no longer wait to wait: the negotiation with Bruges was a marathon and the blond with 90 now accelerates to make up for lost time. From the bench to the pitch, he has wet the first of Milan with the first of him ever, and has already bewitched the fans. In the scarce half hour spent between the lines, he dispensed a “10” pocket for Giroud, a nice dribbling exit in front of his aerial him, a couple of throws and a melee – won by arrogance – that inflamed San Siro . Corners and free-kicks are expected in the next few episodes, specialties in which CDK has been busy since he was a kid. It will take him some time to settle in and get into condition, but the ownership project that has accompanied him since landing at Linate two weeks ago is already well underway: with Bologna at San Siro, matchday three, he could start from the first minute . In the meantime, Pioli will still rely on Diaz, inspired as in the heyday and decisive in all the goals scored against Udinese. He and Charles, to date, are in the running for a jersey, even if De Ketelaere’s versatility (the resume says he can also do the right fielder, the second striker or the false 9) could open the doors to a match. fascinating. And Adli? His was a pre-season as an attacking midfielder, illuminated by flashes of elegance that seduced the fans. Now that the traffic in those parts has become intense, however, the former Bordeaux could move further back, perhaps from a midfielder in a three-man midfield. Basically, he said it when he introduced himself: “I can do more roles, I care to play”. See also Colombia national team: what happens if you lose, draw or win against Bolivia?

August 15 – 08:47

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Giroud #Diaz #Rebic #signings #Milan #multiply #scudetto #attack