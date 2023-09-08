The centre-forward gets hurt and leaves the field in the 25th minute. In place of him the Inter striker, for the Rossoneri a flashy ice pack. Deschamps: “Too much pain to continue”
Apprehension at Milan about Giroud’s condition. The AC Milan striker left the field due to an injury to his left ankle in the 25th minute of the first half of France-Ireland, a match valid for group B of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Inter’s Thuram took his place.
The first problems had already arrived after a few minutes, following a tackle, then another situation against another opponent, where the ankle had remained “under” in a slide. Giroud walked off the pitch on his own legs, but with a limp, and was later spotted on the bench with an ice pack around his ankle. It will be a situation to be monitored very carefully in view of the derby. In the interval, coach Deschamps illustrated the situation thus: “he had a small problem with his ankle, then she turned on a shot. he was in too much pain to continue, unfortunately”.
Meanwhile, Thuram didn’t have to be asked: the Nerazzurri forward doubled the lead for Les Bleus (Tchouameni was the first centre) in the third minute of the second half, making the most of the opportunity given by Giroud’s injury. Also noteworthy is a yellow card for Theo Hernandez.
