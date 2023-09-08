Apprehension at Milan about Giroud’s condition. The AC Milan striker left the field due to an injury to his left ankle in the 25th minute of the first half of France-Ireland, a match valid for group B of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Inter’s Thuram took his place.

The first problems had already arrived after a few minutes, following a tackle, then another situation against another opponent, where the ankle had remained “under” in a slide. Giroud walked off the pitch on his own legs, but with a limp, and was later spotted on the bench with an ice pack around his ankle. It will be a situation to be monitored very carefully in view of the derby. In the interval, coach Deschamps illustrated the situation thus: “he had a small problem with his ankle, then she turned on a shot. he was in too much pain to continue, unfortunately”.