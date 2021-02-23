The Atlético de Madrid will have to come back in the Stamford Bridge match on March 17 after having lost 0-1 to Chelsea on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The match, which was played at the National Arena in Bucharest, was dominated by the English from the start, with the rojiblanco squatting back, failing to create chances through the combination. Hudson-Odoi entered the band like a dagger and Mount moved between the lines without being detected by the rojiblancos. Lemar, in charge of the left wing, suffered a lot when it came to preventing the progression of the two young Englishmen. Simeone’s men did not manage to shoot at Mendy’s door throughout the game, with their three strikers, Suárez, Correa and Joao, more eager to defend the ascents of Tüchel’s.

In the second half, the Cholo men managed to close the main entry routes for the English, but they still failed to create clear chances. In a loose ball in the front, Marcos Llorente failed to clear the ball and Giroud scored the only goal of the game with a beautiful Chilean. The referee signaled offside in principle because he had not seen that the ball came from the rojiblanco, but the VAR corrected his decision. With the score in favor, Chelsea knew how to close all the routes to the rojiblancos and started with an advantage for the decisive duel in London in three weeks. This is how we have counted the minute by minute of the game live: