By Julien Pretot

DOHA (Reuters) – Olivier Giroud set France’s new goalscoring record and Kylian Mbappé shone twice to take France to the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a 3-1 victory over Poland on Sunday.

The reigning world champions, who will face Senegal or England in contention for a place in the semi-finals, had their work cut out for them against a dangerous Polish team in the first half, but managed to score the opener just before half-time as Giroud became the all-time top scorer. times of France with 52 goals.

Mbappé doubled up in the 29th minute with a powerful, high shot, and scored the third with a curved finish that went into the corner of Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

Giroud, 36, who has not scored a goal in Russia for four years, had tied Thierry Henry on 51 goals after scoring twice in France’s 4-1 win over Australia in their opening Group D game.

Poland, in the knockout stage for the first time since 1986 and seeking a first quarter-final appearance since 1982, had a great chance in the first half but the French midfield did a fine job of cutting the feed line by Robert Lewandowski — who scored the goal of honor from the penalty spot.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made his 142nd appearance for France and is now tied with Lilian Thuram as France’s most capped player, and his experience came in handy when he made a superb quick save to deny a Piotr Zielenski goal.

French coach Didier Deschamps had warned that there was more to Poland than just Lewandowski and he was proved right at the Al Thumama stadium as the French struggled in defence.

“It wasn’t easy because they are a well-organized team and we had to make some position changes at half-time,” said Deschamps. “We are a united team and tonight the impeccable behavior of the players was rewarded. Now we are going to spend some time with our families.”

With the two goals against Poland Mbappé became the first player to score nine World Cup goals before turning 24, having scored as many as 35-year-old Argentine Lionel Messi.

The milestone helped Mbappé erase painful memories of last year’s Euros, when he missed the decisive penalty that sent Switzerland through to the last 16 after a 3-3 draw.

Late in the game, a handball from Dayot Upamecano gave Lewandowski the chance to score a consolation goal with a penalty that was first saved by Lloris before being retaken because the goalkeeper did not have at least one foot on the line. billing time.

“We fought, we created some opportunities, some very clear, especially in the first half, it’s a shame that nothing happened”, said Lewandowski.