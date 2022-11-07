The coach will be called up on Wednesday, but the presence in Qatar of the Rossoneri striker seems certain by now. Also because in front of him he is the fittest of all …

Not taking him to Qatar would be an anomaly, but in France there are now those who no longer have doubts. He will be at the World Cup too. Indeed, for RmcSport coach Didier Deschamps would have dissolved the last reserves and also included Olivier Giroud in the squad list which will only be made official on Wednesday at 20, live on TV. Thanks to the heavy goals he scores for Milan and also to the uncertainties about the physical form of the available strikers.

Drop – In fact, Karim Benzema has not been called up for the last Real Madrid match. However, the Golden Ball should not miss the call for the World Cup. Not even Kylian Mbappé, who came out bruised from the match in Lorient, but replaced only as a precaution by the coach Galtier: “Nothing serious”. Deschamps then also has to deal with the decline of Antoine Griezmann, certainly not at the top with Atletico Madrid, thrown out of the Champions League. See also Saudi PIF fund invests in two video game giants

Doubts – In the Champions League, on the other hand, Giroud will continue to perform at least in the round of 16, with the idea of ​​making a difference to the sound of goals, as he is doing in the league as well. Performances that would have convinced Deschamps to overlook the doubts that the Rossoneri could adapt to the possible role of luxury bench. The French striker has always been clear in this regard: “I am ready to give my contribution in any situation”. But Giroud can also count on the support of Mbappé who prefers to play with a pure center forward, which allows him to move more freely on the offensive front. However, it is certain that at 36, Giroud is aiming for the third World Cup, after those in Brazil and Russia, taking advantage of the enthusiasm of his new spring in Serie A. See you on Wednesday for official confirmation. See also Zhang, Marotta and Inzaghi at the venue: the menu of the current market summit

November 7 – 12:06

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Giroud #World #Cup #Safe #France #Deschamps