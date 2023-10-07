with videoAC Milan has taken over the top position in Serie A from Internazionale. The team of Dutch international Tijjani Reijnders won the away match at Genoa 0-1 thanks to a late goal from substitute Christian Pulisic. Both goalkeepers received a red card deep into injury time.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
07-10-23, 23:49
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Giroud #goalkeeper #red #cards #late #goal #chaotic #final #phase #Milan #leader