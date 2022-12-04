Although they struggled at times in the first half, the defending champions sealed a clear 3-1 victory over Poland and are still going strong. Olivier Giroud unlocked equality with his 52nd international goal, a record for the French team. And Kylian Mbappé, with two great goals, sealed the victory, only made up by an agonizing penalty from Robert Lewandowski.

Adjectives are not enough to describe Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup. His goalscoring ability and imbalance in power and skill are unparalleled and are the sails that guide the French boat in Qatar.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker has the great merit of being the differential of a team that transmits solidity in all its lines. Apart from the setback against Tunisia with an unforeseen line-up, ‘Les Bleus’ look impenetrable in their defense of the crown.

Because even when he has a bad time, like in a section of the first half against Poland, he always finds a way to resolve it. The interventions of Hugo Lloris or the saves by Raphaël Varane with the score at zero, or the firepower of Olivier Giroud to find the difference when development was complicated.

That was too many arguments for a Polish team that, paradoxically, played its best World Cup football in the early stages. Stripped of the excessive care of the group stage, he found ways to hurt on the counterattack and did not deserve to go down at half-time. But once again they showed few responses to the adverse development and closed a low-key tournament, which at least leaves them with their first qualification to the round of 16 in 36 years.

