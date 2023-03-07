Everything revolves around plan B. In London, in the second leg of the Champions League against Tottenham, a Milan without Olivier Giroud and Brahim Diaz could appear. The former is the victim of a flu attack, the latter has to recover from the distortion that prevented him from playing in Florence and today he worked separately. Pioli will try to understand if an extremis recovery of both is possible, but only if there are real guarantees of stability. This is why, at the moment, the alternatives are holding the court above all.

Alternatives

—

So which Milan will be the one in London? Let’s start with the deputy Giroud: there are essentially two alternatives, Rebic or Origi, while the De Ketelaere option remains in the background (but very much in the background). The favorite seems to be Rebic, a striker capable of giving depth, capable of striking on the restart and with a strength and continuity superior to the other two. In short, he seems more suited to the battle that awaits Milan. Not to be discarded, even if the fixing is decidedly in favor of the Croatian, is also the front that leads to Origi, more talented overall, perhaps capable of accessing big games, but so far of very modest incisiveness. And then there’s the Diaz issue. Here everything seems clearer with a clear favorite: Rade Krunic. The 29-year-old Bosnian should act behind the first striker, in line with Leao, but with very different tasks, more of closure and containment, for a robust and fast midfield. The alternative is called Saelemaekers with more or less the same deliveries. There is also a third way, the one that leads to De Ketelaere, but it seems rather remote.