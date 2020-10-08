The French team reaped one of the biggest goals in recent years against Ukraine. The team led by Didier Deschamps beat a team punished 7-1 by the increase in coronavirus infections in recent hours. Camavinga and Giroud were the two figures of the friendly, both scoring 3 of the 7 goals from Les Bleus in the first half.

The Rennes midfielder played his first game as a starter with the French team today. In September, against Croatia, he became the third youngest player to wear the tricolor. Today, against Ukraine, Camavinga opened the scoring in the 7th minute and became the second-earliest footballer to score with France. He played a first half at a very high level, complementing himself with Nzonzi, Aouar and Tolisso in the center of the field.

For its part, Olivier giroud he beat two marks in today’s friendly. The Chelsea striker reached 100 games with the French national team shirt and also wore the captain’s armband. With his two goals in the first half, Giroud surpassed Platini as Les Bleus’ second top scorer, placing just nine behind Thierry Henry, who continues to lead the standings with 51.