The MLS has been a league in constant expansion and growth for years, however, it is clear that what Inter Miami has done in the last year with the signing of 4 legends, including the best player of all time for many, has put competition at a higher level of interest. Thus, several teams intend to make important signings that put them in focus, one of them the current runner-up, LAFC, who are aiming for the signing of another world champion.
More MLS news
After the departure of Vela and the arrival of Lloris, LAFC does not want to remain in the shadow of the Miami team and after being the best team in the United States in the last 5 years, the club wants to continue competing at the same level, which is why They are working on the signing of Olivier Giroud, whom they want to turn into their new superstar, a figure of the team and one of the biggest names in the league. In addition, there are real options to get the signature of the current Milan man.
The Frenchman's performance in Europe continues to be very positive, however, he himself considers that it is time to take a “rest” for this reason, he is already in formal talks with LAFC to close his arrival in the summer as a free agent . Olivier's idea is to play in the Euro Cup or perhaps the Olympic Games and then announce his retirement from the national team, and then continue his career and start a more peaceful life in the United States.
