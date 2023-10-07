The French hero of the day: “I took courage, as a child I liked going in goal.” The coach: “Well done for moving forward after the derby”

Nothing but management of forces after the efforts of the Champions League. To get out of a situation like the one at the Marassi finale, it was necessary to draw on every last drop of energy that the Devil still had in his body. In cases like these, obviously, adrenaline helps. Pulisic’s goal remained pending while the referee was at the VAR monitor, Maignan’s expulsion, Giroud’s miracle, Gudmundsson’s crossbar. This Genoa-Milan will be one of those matches that will be told to the grandchildren by those who experienced it on the pitch. And even in the stands.

like when I was little — At the end of the race Giroud is obviously the picture of happiness. "As a child I liked going to goal, that's why I went. I experienced a special emotion when I made the save, almost like a goal. Yes, I made a great save – laughs the Rossoneri striker -. I thought I had to go for the ball, I took courage and went for the ball. First I was lucky on the crossbar. We fought like lions, I'm very proud of this team. We never give up, three weeks ago we took a slap in the face, but we got back up the level and today we are first."

strange things — Pioli was still in disbelief after the match: "Nothing like this has ever happened. Giroud was a surprise in goal, Pulisic wanted to go there but he's too small, Oly is better… Strange things have happened, in this period we played a lot and we won 7 games out of 8. We can still do some things better, optimize certain situations. We lacked technical cleanliness. It's early for the ranking, there will be four teams fighting for the scudetto. Everything we thought could go better in the derby went badly. We were good and lucky not to stay there, we moved forward. Now we'll take the break to catch our breath and regain energy, then we'll have a very tough week. It's clear that we're pleased to be in front. We have more players capable of solving matches than in the past , with a view to becoming a great team it is normal for this to be the case."