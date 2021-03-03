PSG

Endless as history is the list of casualties that Mauricio Pochettino accumulates for today’s league clash, starting with his four attack horsemen. To the injuries of Neymar (pubis) and Di María (thigh), the sanction of Mbappé (accumulation of cards) and Icardi is added, which is doubt until the last minute. Moise Kean has tested positive for Covid and Verratti and Florenzi are also touched, so today’s game looks complicated for a PSG that is two points behind the leaders of Ligue 1, Lille.

As to follow: Julian Draxler. The Parisians will put themselves in the hands of the Teuton as far as offense is concerned.