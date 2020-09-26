“Non-alcoholic beer is undrinkable, so hopefully non-alcoholic wine is.“Says a Girondin. A couple dared to open a non-alcoholic cellar in Bazas, in Gironde, not far from the Bordeaux vineyards. At Marc and Martine, tasting is a unique experience. Alcohol-free wine is a flagship product sold by the retired couple. The idea came to them quite naturally. “For us, it’s serious, because we really believe in it“, assures Martine Cipière.

“Perhaps this is the way for us to address new consumers, young people who do not come to wine naturally, who arrive from other worlds.“, explains Thibault Ressier, winemaker in Sauveterre-de-Guyenne. The basic principle to obtain such a drink is to dealcoholize classic wines.

