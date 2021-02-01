Girona is managing to experience the current winter market without surprises and, except for surprise, no signings are expected for this last day. The rojiblanco club’s economy is not there to make large expenditures and it has already been made clear that, if there were no exits, there would be no registrations. And since Francisco explained that he does not want to lose any of his main assets, a few calm last hours are expected.

Francisco trusts the squad he currently has and it will be the one he will try to reach the promotion playoff with. The only movements that have been made in the Montilivi offices during this winter market have been the change of transfer club for Mojica, which went from Atalanta to Elche, and the goodbye of José Aurelio Suárez. The third goalkeeper of the first team, who had not played a single minute this season, terminated his contract (it ended at the end of the course) and He headed for Nàstic de Tarragona, who plays in Second B. And, waiting for what you decide to do Muric (goalkeeper on loan from Manchester City and who is looking for a team that will guarantee him minutes in the second round), that would be it. Why Mamadou sylla, which has accumulated interest from various clubs in recent days, will not come out. The offers that have come for him (that of Mallorca, for example, did not exceed two million euros) have been considered, for the moment, insufficient and Francisco has already revealed that he wanted to continue counting on him until, at least, the end of the season.

If the expected is fulfilled, there would be no registration in this winter market and this would be something exceptional at Girona because in recent years there has always been, at least, one signing. Without going further, last season there were three: Brandon, Cristian Rivera and Joaquín Zeballos. Even in First, because 2018-19 arrived Raul Carnero and 17-18 landed in the rojiblanco team Choco lozano. And looking a little further back, with the team in Second, the 2016-17 signed Angelino (He did not make his debut because a month later his loan was canceled), Mojica Y Maffeo. At that time, Maffeo was common to come to Girona on loan in winter because a year before, 2015-16, he did it together with Lekic Y Cristian Herrera. This campaign, without money to strengthen itself, has to endure and hence no tickets are expected.