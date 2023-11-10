Despite being a club with almost 100 years of history, Girona’s path to the First Division has been an exercise in patience and trust for the team and the fans. Now, not only are they a First Team, but they lead the competition after 12 rounds. Michel’s team seems to have no cracks and they have known how to overcome difficult situations such as the comeback against Osasuna last week. Their only defeat has come at the hands of Real Madrid, a 0-3 which is so far the only stain on their record this year. But what has been Girona’s best season so far?
Promotion in 2017, a season in history for Girona
The Catalan club sealed its first promotion to the First Division and 2017/18 are its first games in the elite of Spanish football. Not only did they achieve promotion this year, but they quickly became a rocky team that caused real headaches for their rivals, being the best team in the major European leagues at set pieces. On March 3, 2018 he becomes the best debutant in the history of the First Division with 40 points on matchday 27 and the second best debutant at the end of the season with 51 points.
What has been your best position in La Liga?
This year, Girona finished among the top 10 in La Liga. Insufficient effort to play European football, but it did show that they were a serious team and avoided relegation by 22 points. They repeated this result again in the 2022/23 season, also just after being promoted to First Division.
How was your 2022/23 season?
Girona is one of the few clubs that can boast of achieving its best position in La Liga as soon as it is promoted, and they have done it twice. Although the position is the same, the 2022/23 season was crazy in which they almost missed the European spots. The lower-middle table teams experienced one of the most intense campaigns in history, with 13 points between Valladolid, relegated that year, and Osasuna, who played the Conference League qualifier. Girona arrived with options to qualify for European football in the last rounds, but finally achieved a tenth position, just 4 points behind Osasuna.
