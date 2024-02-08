Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Girona will play the most important match in its 93-year history (founded in July 1930), when it faces Real Madrid next Saturday, in a struggle at the top of the Spanish Football League, after the “City Football Group” team has proven itself as one of the most beautiful football surprises on the world stage. In the current season.

Girona is only two points behind Real Madrid, and despite the difficult circumstances surrounding the match, with the absence of its coach Mitchell due to suspension, and the accumulation of cards on players such as Daley Blind, it realizes that victory will mean a major victory in the heart of the “Bernabeu”, and most importantly, it will return it to the top of the standings at the expense of the “Royal Club”. » Al-Areq.

The differences appear vast on the financial level, as the market value of Girona players amounts to 223 million euros, compared to 1.04 billion euros for Real Madrid, while the Catalan team’s salary cap this season is only 52 million euros, compared to 727 million euros for the capital club.

Despite this, Girona has failed to score in only two matches out of the 23 it has played so far, and it has the strongest attacking line in the competition with 52 goals. Perhaps the lively and offensive football it presents, and its overturn of being late in the score more than once into a victory, has made the football world Football pays attention to this unique experience for a team returning from relegation just two years ago.

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti's team enters the match, after a frustrating draw against Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby last weekend, where Marcos Llorente's goal in stoppage time prevented the “Blancos” from moving away in the standings, but it is armed with its knowledge of its opponent well, as the team is considered The only team to win against Girona this season in the league, when they defeated them 3-0 in the first round match.

In the ranks of the two teams, there are two of the top scorers in the league this season, with Englishman Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid and Ukrainian Artem Dovpik in Girona, each of whom has 14 goals, on par with Borja Mayoral of Getafe, and they will not be the only two stars under the spotlight in this confrontation, with Following the Samba duo of Vinicius and Savio on the wings, and Toni Kroos and Alex Garcia controlling the midfield, with a special confrontation between Real Madrid Academy graduates Miguel Gutierrez and Dani Carvajal.