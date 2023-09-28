This week we had an interweekly matchday in which Real Madrid had to receive a visit to the Nuevo Santiago Bernabéu from the Canarian LaLiga EA Sports team, Las Palmas. After this match, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are already looking ahead to next weekend’s matchup where they will face one of the teams that is being the revelation of the current league campaign, Girona.
After his last victories. Girona is first with 19 points, and the whites have risen to second place with 18. Both teams will play for the lead in the table in Montilivi.
Below we leave you with all the relevant information prior to this interesting match.
Where is Girona vs Real Madrid played?
Date: Saturday September 30
Place: Girona, Spain
Stadium: Montilivi
Hour: 6:30 p.m. (Spain), 1:30 p.m. (Argentina), 10:30 a.m. (Mexico).
How can you watch Girona vs Real Madrid on television in Spain?
TV channel: DAZN
How can you watch Girona vs Real Madrid on television in Mexico?
HBO Max
How can you watch Girona vs Real Madrid on television in Argentina?
ESPN, Star+
How can you watch Girona vs Real Madrid on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Villarreal
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
5-3V
|
The league
|
Grenade
|
2-4V
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
The Palms
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
3-1D
|
The league
|
Union Berlin
|
1-0V
|
UCL
|
Real society
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
2-1V
|
The league
On the part of the Catalan team they will have a series of casualties for this match. There are up to three players that Michel will not be able to field in this match, these players are: Borja García, Bernardo and Toni Villa
The same fate awaits Ancelotti’s men, there are three players who will not be available, these are: Courtois, Militao and Arda Güler who has been injured again.
Girona: Gazzaniga; Yan Couto, Eric García, David López, Daley Blind; Tsigankov, Yangel Herrera, Aleix García, Iván Martín, Savinho; Stuani
real Madrid: Kepa; Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham; Valverde, Rodrygo, Joselu.
Girona 2-2 real Madrid
